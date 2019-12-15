Lorraine Davis Baber, 92, of Scottsville, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Grayson Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born on November 17, 1927, the daughter of the late John Madison and Estelle (Smelser) Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Edward Baber Sr.; and a brother, Bud Davis. Lorraine had formerly worked for Albemarle County Public Schools where she had worked as a Teacher's Aide and in Pupil Transportation. She had been a devoted and faithful member of the Scottsville Baptist Church, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years; and enjoyed gardening. Survivors include her son, Luther Edward "Eddie" Baber Jr.; her daughter, Linda Baber Vaught and husband, Vassie; two granddaughters, Sheri Baber Nespeco and husband, David and Gwynn Baber Malikian and husband, Chris; two great-grandchildren, Aaralyn and Everett; and a number of other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by Pastor Vassie Vaught. Interment will follow in the Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scottsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 100, Scottsville, VA 24590, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carollton Pike, Hillsville, VA 24343. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
