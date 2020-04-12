May 5, 1944 - Thursday, April 9, 2020 Shirley Lamb Baber, 75, of Louisa, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at English Meadows of Louisa. Born May 5, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Claude A. and Thelma L. Lamb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lindsay E. Baber; and two brothers, Carroll Herbert Lamb and Charles Cecil Lamb. Shirley lived in Charlottesville, Va., for many years and worked faithfully in food services for the University of Virginia. She retired from UVA with 31 years of service. She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church. Shirley is survived by her siblings, Barbara Lamb Thacker and husband, Harry, Geneva Lamb Riggs, Betty Lamb Searles and long-time friend, Lonnie, Frances Gayle Lamb, and Beverly Lamb Harrison and husband, Travis. Shirley will be laid to rest at Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at a private family graveside service. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, P.O. Box 7047, Charlottesville, VA 22906. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

