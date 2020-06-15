James Lawson "Jimmy" Baber Sr. of Crozet, Va., passed away on June 10, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Lawson Baber, and his brothers, Roger and Buddy Baber. He is survived by his wife, Delores "Dee" Jordan Baber; sons, Scott Baber of Crozet, and Dr. James "Dusty" Baber and his wife, Wendy; and their two daughters, Zoe and Sonja of Rockville, Md. Also four sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy was a member of Crozet Baptist Church and served his country for four years as a member of the Marine Corp Reserve and served on active duty with the United States Air Force for four years. He was stationed in Albany, Ga. where he met his wife Delores. They would have been married 58 years on Monday, June 15, 2020. He followed in his father and grandfather's footsteps and was a lifetime member of the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department, and was the last living of four generations of Crozet Volunteer firemen. He was a member of the King Solomon's Lodge #194 in Crozet, Va. For 38 years, he and Delores owned and operated Crozet Print Shop until they retired at the end of 2013. Because of COVID-19, a graveside service was held on June 13, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. Anderson Funeral Service of Crozet was in charge of arrangements. Donations in Jimmy's memory may be made to Crozet Baptist Church, Crozet volunteer Fire Department, or Western Albemarle Rescue Squad.

