May 25, 1930 - June 18, 2020 Dorothy Harmon Bailey died peacefully at The Lodge at Old Trail in Crozet on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by her children, Catherine McEnerney (husband Lawrence) of Chicago, Ill., Cynthia Boggs (husband Michael) of Afton, Va., and John Bailey (wife Bobbi) of Corvallis, Ore.; her siblings, Alice Forloines, Loretta Pirkey, Robert Harmon and sister-in-law, Phyllis Harmon; C. Richard Wright the grandson she helped to raise, her ten additional grandchildren; and her nineteen great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis and David Harmon; her husband of 60 years, Richard E. Bailey; her son, Richard E. Bailey Jr.; and her grandson, Callum Braxton Boggs. Dorothy was born on May 25, 1930 in Ivy, Va. She graduated from Meriwether Lewis School, then a twelve year school, and attended Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her RN certification in 1952. She returned to Ivy and married Richard, her high school sweetheart. After decades of working, she returned to school at the University of Virginia in the late 1970s and, in 1982, received her BS in Nursing, processing proudly on the Lawn with the rest of her class, her children and grandchildren in attendance. Dorothy's career spanned both Charlottesville area hospitals where she worked first as an Operating Room Nurse, eventually rising to the position of Director of Surgical Services for Martha Jefferson Hospital. She assisted in the design and building of Out-Patient Surgical Centers at both Martha Jefferson Hospital and the University of Virginia Hospital, and consulted on this surgical innovation nationally. She was known as a dedicated professional. Dorothy was also an active PTO member for her children's schools and was instrumental in the establishment of the Crozet Branch of the Jefferson Madison Regional Library. She served as a Vestry Member and was a long time Altar Guild member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Ivy. When at home, Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She especially enjoyed reading and singing, but caring for the family and community was her greatest joy. She touched many lives. There will be a private, family burial service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with a celebration of her life and legacy planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Piedmont at www.hopva.org/donate-online-now/ or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate . Finally, the family would like to thank the staff of The Lodge at Old Trail for their exceptional care during her time there and Hospice of the Piedmont for their gift of care and compassion in her last weeks. Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com.
