Ressie Smith Bailey, 100, of Charlottesville, died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on October 13, 2019, in Rockingham County, she was the daughter of the late Quinton Edward Smith and Elizabeth Ann Williams Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Henry Bell Bailey; three brothers, Clarence, Floyd, Lloyd; and eight sisters, Alice, Reathy, Vertie, Myrtle, Pearl, Clara, Bernie and Maude. Mrs. Bailey was a member of Belmont Baptist Church. She is survived by, two sisters, Margaret Butler and Lois Clarke, both of Richmond, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville with Pastor Greg Anderson officiating.
