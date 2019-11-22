Sarah Darlene (Gentry) Bailey, 60, of Arvonia, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville. She was born on April 25, 1959, a daughter of the late Charles Douglas Gentry Sr. and Margaret Lizzie (Kirby) Gentry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Charles Gentry; and a sister, Annie Megason. Sarah had worked for a number years as a CNA at various area nursing homes. She loved the Lord and was a strong believer. She was a member of the former Charlottesville Moose Lodge and enjoyed gardening, flowers, riding horses, and cooking. Survivors include four children, Eddie Spencer (Kelly), Geneva Spencer (Daniel), Theresa Fitz (Hillory), and Roger Spencer (Lynn); a stepson, Duke Thomason; four brothers, Doug, Teddy, Mike, and Chuck Gentry; three sisters, Margaret and Linda Harmon and Pat Woolford; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a special niece, Tasha Monrey; and a number of other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. A graveside service will be held conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Scottsville Cemetery by Pastor Randy Golladay. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday evening, November 23, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
