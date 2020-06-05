Jeffrey J. W. Baker died peacefully at his home in Ivy, on June 3, 2020. He was 89 years old. He is survived by his four children, Rebekah Monica McGuire of Port Townsend, Washington, Deborah Ann Baker of Brooklyn, New York, and Jennifer Deakin Elliot and Jefferson Jonathan Farrar Baker, both of Ivy, as well as ten grandchildren. A retired professor of biology and a graduate of University of Virginia, Baker held faculty or visiting faculty positions at several universities, including Washington University in St. Louis, George Washington University in Washington D.C., the University of Puerto Rico, and Wesleyan University of Middletown, Connecticut. He was the author or co-author of several books, including four editions of The Study of Biology, a bestselling and influential college biology textbook (with co-author Dr. Garland E. Allen). Baker's many interests include the writing of children's books, and playing blue grass and flamenco guitar. His essays ranged widely, including reflections on such subjects as intelligent design vs. natural selection, the American Civil War, and the social, political, and religious conflicts over birth control. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation's Emergency Response Fund. The Fund works through local partnerships to alleviate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
