Loyd Eugene Ballowe, 72, of Scottsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 16, 1947, in Buckingham County, Virginia, a son of the late James Tyler and Ida Louise (Adcock) Ballowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Ballowe. Loyd retired as a Lieutenant with the Virginia Department of Corrections, where he had worked for over 28 years and had attended Goshen Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Bradley. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Irene Ballowe; a daughter, Joyce B. Banton and husband, John; three stepchildren, Cheryl Napier, Diane Jamerson and husband, Tony, and John "Bean" Napier; a brother, Wilbur R. Ballowe; a sister, Joyce Ragland; his grandson, Bradley Banton; six step grandchildren, Christina Powell, Rebecca Smith, DJ Branch, Lisa Snead, Lee Snead, and Jennifer Burns; several step great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by the Reverend Wayne Tyree. Interment will follow in the Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Ballowe, Loyd E.
