January 14, 1931 - Thursday, February 20, 2020 Alice Pearl Baber Barnett, 89, of Crozet, Virginia, went to her eternal home with Jesus on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Hunter Charles and Emma Brown Baber; her husband of 67 years, Linwood Mason Barnett; her brother, Goldie Franklin Baber; and sisters, Berta "BB" Peak, Thelma Linehan and Anne Kelly. Alice is survived by her son, Charles Lewis Barnett and wife, Susan Trogdon Barnett; her sister-in-law, Pattie Leanzia Baber; her grandchildren, Jason and wife, Elizabeth, Shaina and husband, David, Michael and wife, Angela, and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Claire, Patrick, Allyson, Logan, Izabella, Asher and Henry; sisters-in-law, Doris Swenson and Frances Coffey; and numerous nephews and nieces. Alice worked at ACME Visible Records for 39 years, and was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Greenwood. She was an active member of the church and would volunteer her time to the church's bread fund to help feed the less fortunate. It was this kindness and selflessness that made her stand out to so many. She would always make sure that everyone else had more than enough. If you were in need, she would be there to give with her whole heart. Alice loved watching sports. She would travel across the entire state of Virginia and neighboring states to cheer on her grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Her love of family and sports even took her as far as Hawaii to cheer on her nephew and her Wahoos. When it came to her family, she was always their number one fan. Alice always had a smile on her face, a song in her voice, and love in her heart. She would put those on full display each and every day of the week, but especially with her husband, Mason, brother, Goldie and sister-in-law, Pattie. They would travel throughout Virginia to numerous locations and dance the night away. They spent those days creating memories that would last a lifetime and be passed down from generation to generation. The memory of Alice (Mamma, Gram, Pearl) will be her love of God, family, life, and kindness to others. It will be these virtues she held so dearly that will be passed down for generations to come. Family night will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday February 23, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 5888 St. George Ave. Crozet, Va. The funeral service will be conducted by The Reverend John Thomas, Rector of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Danny McAllister of Church of the Blue Ridge on Monday February 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 7599 Rockfish Gap Turnpike, Greenwood. Interment will follow at Rockgate Cemetary in Crozet. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 188 Crozet, VA 22932, or Emmanuel Episcopal Church Bread Fund, P.O. Box 38 Greenwood, VA 22943.
