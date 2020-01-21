11/15/80-1/17/20 The son of Dana Barron-Via and the late Jerry N. Barron, formally of Fluvanna County, flew away with the angels after a life-long battle with kidney disease. A celebration of Life to be held in the spring will be announced at a later date.
Barron, Travis J.
To plant a tree in memory of Travis Barron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.