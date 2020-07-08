May 31, 1946 - June 26, 2020 John Allan Bartelt passed away suddenly at his Albemarle County home on Friday, June 26, 2020. John was born in Washington, D.C. on May 31, 1946, and graduated from Lane High School in 1964, where he was president of the Band and played Percussion under renowned director Mr. Sharon Hoose. He completed a Bachelor's in Accounting at William and Mary in 1968, gained his CPA license, and worked for (now) KPMG in their Atlanta office, where his bachelor apartment neighbor was debut NBA star "Pistol Pete" Maravich of the Hawks. John was drafted and served with the Army's 101st Airborne Division near Hue, South Vietnam and earned the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medals. He then spent several years traveling and working throughout Europe and Africa, where he formed many interesting multinational friendships and experiences. Returning to Charlottesville in 1974, he earned an MBA from UVA's Darden School and occupied subsequent decades as an owner and principal of Sycamore House/Studio Art Shop, a longtime fixture on West Main Street. With his late father and mother, he presided over a period of dramatic growth in that business, comprising numerous successful expansions, remodelings, and the opening of branch stores in Harrisonburg and Winchester. Johnny enjoyed music and community theatre, participating over the years with the Municipal Band, Four County Players, and ACT I. He loved tennis and handball, his dogs, online conversations about economics, politics, climate, and NFL football, and was active in property development near the University and along Rio Road West. John Bartelt was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Rita, and his older brother, Richard. Survivors include his younger brother, Jim of San Antonio, Texas, whom he inspired toward a professional career in Percussion; sister-in-law, Alice Bartelt of Portland, Oregon; nieces, Barbara Damon (Greg) and Sandy Meyers (Daryle) of Oregon and California respectively; nephew, Christopher Bartelt of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and grandnephews, Hayden and Scott Meyers of California. A canopied gathering of remembrance, including light snacks, will be held under John's beloved giant oak trees at 590 Rio Road West, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, with open arrival between 4 and 6 p.m. The event will be small, informal, and socially-distanced, with a short online greeting at 4 p.m. via Facebook Live, on the John Allan Bartelt Memorial page. Memorial gifts may be sent to the John Allan Bartelt Trust at Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, www.cacfonline.org. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
