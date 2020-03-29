Benjamin Bruce Bealor, born May 6, 1939, in York, Pennsylvania, only son of John Albert Bealor and Thelma Ruth Ketterman, of Norman, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, the Reverend A. Catharine Bealor; their children and their spouses, Sara (Bealor) and David Welch, John and wife, Kendra Bealor, Steven Veerhoff and wife, Sue Campbell, Brian Veerhoff and wife, Suzi Veerhoff; five grandchildren, Riley, Elly, Jared, Forest, Miles; and ex-wife, Shirley (Good) Bealor. Ben's formative years were spent at The Hershey School in York where his father was the resident physician. It was during this time that Ben learned the importance of the Golden Rule. His family then moved to Oklahoma where Ben finished college before serving honorably in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant from 1964 until 1973. He settled in Northern Virginia while working as an Auditor in the Inspector General's office for the United States Office of Personnel Management until his retirement in 1995. He and Cathy enjoyed living in both Prescott, Arizona and Charlottesville, Virginia before finally settling in Winchester, Virginia. He enjoyed fly fishing, walking his dog Mûre, and being socially active amongst all his friends at the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury community. He volunteered for many years and in various locations with the Lions Club and he was an active Member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester, Va. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Most Popular
-
Grocery stores, retailers set aside senior shopping hours in response to COVID-19
-
Police charge Scottsville area man with work van, camper thefts
-
Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
-
UPDATED: Northam cancels rest of school year: 'We're moving into a period of sacrifice'
-
Brown, Lucille M.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.