Benjamin Bruce Bealor, born May 6, 1939, in York, Pennsylvania, only son of John Albert Bealor and Thelma Ruth Ketterman, of Norman, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, the Reverend A. Catharine Bealor; their children and their spouses, Sara (Bealor) and David Welch, John and wife, Kendra Bealor, Steven Veerhoff and wife, Sue Campbell, Brian Veerhoff and wife, Suzi Veerhoff; five grandchildren, Riley, Elly, Jared, Forest, Miles; and ex-wife, Shirley (Good) Bealor. Ben's formative years were spent at The Hershey School in York where his father was the resident physician. It was during this time that Ben learned the importance of the Golden Rule. His family then moved to Oklahoma where Ben finished college before serving honorably in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant from 1964 until 1973. He settled in Northern Virginia while working as an Auditor in the Inspector General's office for the United States Office of Personnel Management until his retirement in 1995. He and Cathy enjoyed living in both Prescott, Arizona and Charlottesville, Virginia before finally settling in Winchester, Virginia. He enjoyed fly fishing, walking his dog Mûre, and being socially active amongst all his friends at the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury community. He volunteered for many years and in various locations with the Lions Club and he was an active Member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester, Va. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

