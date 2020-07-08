July 28, 1948 - July, 3, 2020 Linda Charlene Beasley, 71, of Barboursville, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Albemarle County. Born on July 28, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Charlie W. Baird and Margaret Ann Bowers Baird. Mrs. Beasley worked at GE Fanuc for 29 years and was a member of Open Bible Baptist Church in Ruckersville. She is survived by her husband, Charles Edward Beasley of Barboursville; two sons, Douglas Michael Brown, Charlie Brown; two brothers, Charlie Buck Baird and wife, Linda, James Lewis Baird and wife, Sherry; two sisters, Mary Allen and husband, Carl, Ann Maxie; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Baird Family Cemetery in Dillwyn. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is handling arrangements.

