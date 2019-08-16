Mary Elizabeth Beck, 64, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, at Rosewood Village at Hollymead in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on November 25, 1954, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to William Harold Beck Jr. and Nancy (House) Beck. At the age of two, Mary Elizabeth and her parents moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. She attended Louise G. McGehee school and subsequently graduated from Loyola University. After several moves, which included Nashville, Atlanta, and Roanoke, Mary Elizabeth settled in Charlottesville, Virginia. She had a long and successful accounting career and was known for her diligence, dedication and thoroughness. She also made time in her busy schedule to help out with the local rescue squad. She was a devoted mother and very proud of her son Matthew's academic achievements. She was also an enthusiastic "band mother" for many years and never missed an opportunity to assist where needed in any way. Mary Elizabeth lived a life of simple pleasures. She was a talented cook and baker, especially known for her holiday meals and exquisite Christmas cookies which many appreciated receiving every year. She was also the keeper of the Beck family recipes learned from her beloved grandmother, "Miss Mary," whom she adored. She will be remembered as a thoughtful and dependable friend who always made time for chatting and visiting with others. Her kindness and generosity will be remembered by those who knew her. Mary Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, William Harold Beck Jr. She is survived by her son, Matthew Beck Verner; her mother, Nancy House Beck; her sisters, Nancy Anne Beck and Katherine Beck Preston and her husband, Ross; nephew, Nicholas Frost Menefee and his wife, Julia; and niece, Alexandra House Menefee. Our sincere thanks are given to her special friends Lori Baker, Sharon Lamb, and the congregation of Laurel Hill Baptist Church, all of whom brought her much happiness and remain a testament to the true value of friendship and family. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Laurel Hill Baptist Church, 595 Grand Forks Boulevard, Charlottesville, VA 22911. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laurel Hill Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
