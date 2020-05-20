Monday, May 18, 2020 On May 18, 2020, God called Pete from this earthly home to move in his Heavenly Home that is ready for him. Pete was born on June 27, 1936, to the late Lacy E. Belew Sr. and Virgie McCauley. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Cooper and her husband, Bobby, of Maryland; a sister, Mae Sahnow and her husband, Bobby, of Maryland; and a brother, Lacy E. Belew Jr. and his wife, Marie Shifflet, of Charlottesville. Pete met Mary Perry at a dance while he was dancing with one girl and winking at Mary. From this wink a courtship developed. They were married on January 30, 1954 and remained together for 66 years and 4 months. Mary was sixteen, Pete was seventeen. From this union, God blessed them with a wonderful daughter, Shirley Garrison and her late husband, Tom, of Troy; a wonderful son, Kenneth Belew Sr. and fiancée, Lori Kenndy, of Gordonsville; a grandson, Kenneth E. Belew Jr. and wife, Stevie, of Kent Store; and two great-granddaughters, Jersie and Santana, whom he loved very much. Pete was employed with Anderson Excavating for 21 years, after which time he went into business for himself, Pete Belew Excavating Inc. for 42 years. Pete was a member of Willow Baptist Mission for quite a while. He loved The Lord and serving him. Pete was a person that never met anyone that he did not like, if you didn't like him something was wrong. He saw good in just about anyone that came along. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Stewart for his concern and care over the last 32 years (Pete was his first patient). There will be a private graveside at Holly Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor William Templeton and dear friend, Brother Earl Clarkson. Please no flowers. If you wish to make a memorial contribution in Pete's name please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Thank you and God bless you. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
