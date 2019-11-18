Our precious sister, Lisa Lynn Belew, born May 1, 1963, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert W. and Minnie L. Belew. She is survived by her sister, Deborah B. Best and her husband, Jerry L. Best; her brother, John Wesley Belew and his girlfriend, Michelle Burdette; her two nieces, Nicole Best Schoolcraft and her husband, Charles W. Schoolcraft; and Terri Jo Belew Jordan and her husband, Logan Jordan; two great-nieces, Allyson Schoolcraft and Chloe Schoolcraft; and three great-nephews, Charles Schoolcraft, Aiden and Christian Jordan. She is also survived by her aunts, Mary Belew and Jane Belew; and by her uncles, James Bryant and Benny Bryant and his wife, Janet; as well as many beloved cousins. Lisa began her education at the age of three with the ARC of the Piedmont. She was a graduate of Albemarle High School and after graduating, she attended night college through the ARC of the Piedmont. She spent twenty years working at Holiday Inn under the supervision of Mrs. Diane Washington and Ms. Linda Jackson. She attended Calvary Baptist Church as a young adult and was baptized and started her crusade in showing us how to love Christ and be a Christian. She attended Cherry Ave Christian Church Special night out until her recent illness. Her residence for the past five years has been Shamrock House through the ARC. She attended classes at Meadowcreek until her health required her to move to day support at Rose Hill Drive. She loved music, especially Elvis and Michael Jackson and shared her love of music and dancing with everyone. As many of you know, Lisa loved Christmas, as well as her birthday and was part of the Annual Charlottesville Santa Fun Run, benefiting the ARC of the Piedmont each year that she was able. Lisa was also an avid participant in the Special Olympics. This year, on Sunday, December 8th, her great-niece, Ally Schoolcraft will be running in her memory. We encourage anyone who can to join or come out to cheer them on in Downtown Charlottesville. You may make donations in Lisa's memory to ARC of the Piedmont,1149 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902 or Legacy Hospice, 500 Faulconer Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903, or any toy drive this Christmas season. The family will receive friends and family on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home at 2 p.m. by Reverend Xavier Jackson. Graveside services will immediately follow at Monticello Memorial Gardens. The pallbearers are Jerry Best, Charles Schoolcraft, Jerry Belew, Buddy Rittenhouse, Benny Bryant and Michael Hogberg. Honorary pallbearers are James Bryant, Granville Easton, Lynwood Ayres, Bruce Belew and Dennis Hogberg. The family will host family and friends at a celebration of life immediately following the services at Cherry Avenue Christian Church, 1720 Cherry Ave., Charlottesville, Virginia 22903.
