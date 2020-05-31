January 18, 1965 - May 27, 2020 Paul William Belew, 55, of Earlysville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on January 18, 1965, in Albemarle County to the late Ernest "Buck" Belew and Josephine Belew. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Melanie Belew; two sons, Cory Austin Belew and Noah Matthew Belew; and sister, Carla Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernard Belew, Eugene "Sonny" Belew Jr., Harvey Belew, and Joanne Conley. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Darryl Collier officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968

