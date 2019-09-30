Bernard Carl Bell, 68, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
