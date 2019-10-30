George Stanley Bell better known as "Stan", 69, of Shipman, Va. was called to final rest on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. Stan was born in Nelson County on May 10, 1950 to the late Deacon Robert M. Bell Sr. and the Rev. Elizabeth C. Bell of Shipman, Va. Stan graduated from Nelson County High School. He was a member of the Bright Hope Baptist Church. Stan served in the army for 19 months. Fifteen of those months were spent in Vietnam where he earned a Bronze Star Medal. Stan was owner/retailer of the Northside Market. Stan's passion was bass fishing and floating the river and observing the beautiful sights like bald eagles, etc. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan. Many relied on him for guidance and sound advice. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted mother, the Rev. Elizabeth Bell; one loving brother, Robert Matthew Bell Jr. of Gladstone, Va.; one loving sister, Joyce Bell Gray of Shipman, Va.; one stepson, Rod Scott; one stepdaughter, Yolanda Scott Weston; one uncle, Joe Lewis Cabell of Piney River; one aunt, Irene Cabell of Piney River; one brother-in-law, Lloyd Gray; and one sister-in-law, Tracey Bell; many nephews, nieces, cousins, special friends and a host of other relatives and many friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bright Hope Baptist Church, Lovingston with the Reverend James Rose officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 16 of Lynchburg. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
