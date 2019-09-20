John Shepherd "Johnny" Bell, 78, of Fluvanna County, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the UVA Medical Center. He was the son of the late James Bell and Lutie Holland Bell. In addition to his parents, brother, James Barclay Bell, and sister, Cary Harris predeceased him. He was a lifelong farmer, historian, and lover of the land. He is survived by his son, John S. Bell II; his daughter, Judith Bell Lewis and her husband, Lee Anthony; grandchildren, John S. "Bunky" Bell III and his wife, Candace, and Jennifer Platt and her husband, Eddie; and seven great-grandchildren, all of Fluvanna County. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Bell Kirby, of Mullica Hill, N.J. The family welcomes all to gather at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Interment will be at Lyles Baptist Church in Wilmington, Virginia on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Lyles at 3 p.m., officiated by the Reverend Thomas LeVines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Fluvanna County Historical Society.
