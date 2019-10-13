Robert "Bobby" Lee Bell, life-long resident of Orange County, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Maitland Bell and Bertha Bowman Bell; his brothers, Ralph H. and Curtis M. Bell; and his sister, Catherine Bell Painter. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Marks Bell and a daughter, Debra Lee Bell. He is survived by his wife, Linda Pendleton Bell; a daughter, Linda "Cookie" Bell Ulanski (Stan); sons, Robert L. Bell Jr. (Francine) and Charles H. Bell (Kendel); grandchildren, Lee Ulanski, Curtis Bell, and Anais Bell. He was particularly close to his extended family, Stewart and Tina Morris and their children, Benjamin, Dana and Jacob. He remained close to his first wife's brothers and sister, Anna (Tine) , Yager and Tom Marks. He was a member of the greatest generation, having served in World War II as a Navy Gunner's Mate 3rd class. Bobby was a man of small formal education but was creative and innovative with a sharp mind and an incredible sense of humor. He was well read, well-informed, and kept up with politics and world events until his last days. He was well-liked and was friendly and personable to everyone. His greatest pride and joy was his family. He will be sorely missed. The family will receive friends during a visitation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery.
