August 18, 1938 - Thursday, March 5, 2020 James Riley Bellomy, 82, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Heritage Inn of Charlottesville. Born August 18, 1938 in Crozet, Va., Riley was the son of the late Oscar Riley and Annie Elizabeth (Meeks) Bellomy. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve A. Bellomy; and his sisters, Jane Phillips, Shirley Bellomy and Charlotte Bellomy. Known by friends and relatives as Riley, he was also referred to as "Mooneye" or "Mr. Clean" by close friends. His daughter-in-law, Rhonda, affectionately called him "Bubba". The majority of his life was spent with his loving wife, Genevieve. Riley was father to Genevieve's son, David a father and son relationship that grew into something ever more close and truly special as the years went by. They were great buddies as well. Riley grew up with family and friends in Charlottesville, where he remained for life. He was employed by Safeway Stores for 35 years, then Kroger Stores for five years after, before retiring. Riley told a host of assorted jokes at the drop of a dime with a wink, a sparkle in his eyes, and a hearty laugh afterward. He tried to make people laugh with his special brand of humor, and loved a good time in any situation. Riley never met anyone he considered a stranger, and loved anyone, even strangers, dropping by any time of the day or night. Riley truly loved people and would accommodate them in any way he was able he had a big heart and a giving soul. He loved everyone he became acquainted with, and his close friends were treasured far more than gold! Rhonda jokingly asked him one time what he would like to be when he "grew up". Riley responded very clearly, "A cowboy!" This would explain his avid love for old Country and Western music. Riley also loved Rock & Roll, well, that is to say the "King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis! His favorite two songs were Elvis' "Crying in the Chapel, and Buck Owens' "Together Again". Riley was a champion Yo-Yo spinner. National awards were given him by the Duncan Yo-Yo company when younger he knew all of the Yo-Yo tricks! He enjoyed card games, attempting card tricks, and had a love for old cars and hot rods. Rhonda, Riley's daughter-in-law, had a very special and loving relationship with him. "I think God must have been in a humorous and fun mood when he breathed life into Riley Bellomy there will never be another like "Bubba"". "David and I miss him sorely and are deeply broken-hearted for our loss." A giant hole is left in our lives at the passing of our "ever more gentle and kind with age" dad Riley. I'm sure his wife, Genevieve, no doubt asked, "What took you so long, Riley?" when they met again. Riley is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Rhonda Houchens, of Charlottesville; Riley's niece, Carla Hawk and her husband, Jerry of Huddleston, Va., along with Carla's children, Caly Emerson, Henley Chayka, Rylee Emerson and her child, Charlotte Ann Patton, all of Richmond, Va.; and Riley's niece, Charlynne Throckmorton and her husband, Sidney, of New Kent, Va., all of whom Riley loved dearly. Special thanks go to Riley's "buddy" Dr. Mark Neihaus for his compassionate and attentive care to him, to all of the many friends he made to last two years from the Heritage Inn of Charlottesville, and to Melisa and Heather from New Century Hospice. Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Hill and Wood Charlottesville Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the "New Century Hospice of Charlottesville". Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
2:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
2:45PM
1701 Chesapeake Street
Charlottesville, , VA 22902
12:30PM
201 First Street North
Charlottesville, VA 22902
