Charles "Charlie" Bender, 90, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Laurels of Charlottesville. He was born on December 12, 1928, in Allentown, Pa., to the late Ralph and Mary Bender. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary "Mollie" Diehl Bender; children, Beth Friedmann, Linda Boyle and Charles "Skip" Bender; six grandchildren, Alex Bender, Glenn Bender, Hannah Bender, Kelly Friedmann, Michael Friedmann and Eileen Boyle; and one great-granddaughter, Cordelia Bender. A private family service will be held in Maryland. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
