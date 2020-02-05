Reverend Ernest L. Bennett, 92, of Ruckersville, formerly of Charlottesville, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ernest is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn, three daughters, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and two siblings. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home-Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hill & WoodGreene Chapel. Burial at Culpeper National Cemetery will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Breaking
Bennett, Ernest L.
To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.