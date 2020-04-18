Jessica Lynne (Meindl) Bennett Jessica Lynne (Meindl) Bennett, 38, entered into her eternal life on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jess was a passionate, loving, beautiful, and strong person who loved with her whole heart. Her smile would light up any room and her laugh sparked pure joy along with her refreshing sense of humor. Jess was a free spirit that fearlessly embraced life. Jess was the beloved daughter of the late Deborah (MacGill) Meindl. She was the loving mother of Conner Peyton (Ross) Gaster and also survived by her father, Donald (Meredith) Meindl; adopted mother, Karen (John) Gaster; her siblings, Lisa (David) Payne, Megan (Cameron) Gowen, Charles Gaster, Cheryl Darden, Keith Gaster, and Kimberly Gaster; as well as several grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and an abundance of friends. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Jessica to Mended Hearts. Please list donation as "In honor of Jessica Bennett for Chapter 419" https://mendedhearts.org/donate/
