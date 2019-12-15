Daniel "Danny" Mathias Benzinger, 26, went to be with his divine family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He passed away tragically. He was walking home with his soulmate, Kathryn Lea, when he was struck by a vehicle. He is survived by his parents, Thérèse and William Benzinger; sisters, Felice Mills and Monique Mills, along with their children, Noah, Riley, Cadence and Landen. He leaves behind to cherish his memory many aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends. Daniel graduated from VCU in 2014 and took his creative talents to Quatrefoil Designs in Maryland. He has left a legacy in many of America's museum exhibits which he helped bring alive. To name just a few, if you happen to visit the National Lacrosse Museum, the Los Alamos History Museum or the National Geographic Museum, please take a moment and give a nod for a job well done and well loved. As an avid outdoorsman, he looked forward to his yearly trips out west with his father. Sitting and freezing for a week in a wetland watching for birds was heavenly for them. Hope there are warmer wetlands and more birds in Heaven for you, Danny. Other passions included fishing, the New England Patriots, Red Sox, Capitals and shhhhhh..don't tell VCU Rams, but he cheered boisterously for UVA's Cavaliers. A life celebration will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Mountaintop Montessori, 440 Pinnacle Place, Charlottesville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of the two institutions of learning that helped us raise our treasured lad. https://mountaintopmontessori.org/annual_fund or https://arts.vcu.edu/give-to-vcuarts/
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.