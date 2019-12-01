The Reverend Gloria Carroll Kennedy Berberich, 91, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was suddenly called to be with the Lord just before getting herself into bed the evening of Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on April 28,1928 in Fredericksburg, the daughter of the late Dr. Carroll Prince and Eula Greene Kennedy. Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Berberich Scruggs; husband, John Valentine Berberich III; and sister, Jennelle Kennedy Covert. She is survived by her twin sister, Elizabeth Kennedy Saunders; children, John Valentine Berberich IV (Dianne), Mary Pracher Berberich (Bob), and David Arthur Berberich (Debra); grandchildren, Madeline Berberich O'Dell (Jonathan), Hannah Beatrice McNulty (Paul), David Arthur Berberich II (Meaghan), John Valentine Berberich V., and Michael Golden Berberich. Gloria grew up in Fredericksburg. In her teens, she earned her pilot's wings on a Piper J3 and along with her twin sister became a pretty good shot with her father's hunting rifle. She was a graduate of Mount Vernon College and was always proud to have worked for the Marine Corps in Quantico before marrying John in 1951. She and John started a family and lived in Lexington for 10 years where she was active in the Altar Guild at R.E. Lee Episcopal Church. Gloria returned to school at George Mason College after the family moved to Springfield and completed her Baccalaureate in Business. She went on to earn a Master in Divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary in 1976. In 1977 she was among the first women to be ordained as priests in the Episcopal Church. She served on the clergy staff at Saint Christopher's Episcopal Church before moving to Charlottesville in 1980. She was the Executive Director of Bloomfield, a home for disabled children, before becoming an Assistant to the Rector at Christ Church in Charlottesville. In 1986, she began serving as Missioner to Saint Luke's Chapel-Simeon, then a parochial mission of Christ Church. She retired in 2000 as Vicar of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church. Gloria and John spent many happy summer days raising their children and being with friends along the Maury River in Rockbridge Baths. They were so very happy in their Charlottesville home, affectionally known by the family as the Hotel Evergreen. They dearly loved serving the Lord at Saint Luke's and felt richly blessed by the fellowship. Gloria passionately encouraged family, friends and acquaintances to "get your education" and sometimes nudged them and lent a helping hand. Gloria so enjoyed talking, ministering, guiding and visiting with family and friends or as some said "holding court" at home in her red wing-back chair. Services for Gloria will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1333 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. The Rt. Rev. Susan Goff and the Rev. Randall Haycock will officiate. The burial and reception will follow afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any donations be made to St. Luke's, P..O. Box 694, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
