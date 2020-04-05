Elizabeth M. Berkeley August 7, 1931 - Friday, April 3, 2020 Elizabeth Makaritis Berkeley was born in Athens, Greece, on August 7, 1931, and died in Charlottesville, Va., on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was the only child of George Nicholas and Eleni (Sarivalasis) Makaritis. Her father had already emigrated to the United States and become a citizen so that Elizabeth was automatically a United States citizen at birth. George met Eleni's brother, Fotios, in the U.S., and he suggested that George visit his family during a visit to Greece in 1930. George met Eleni, and they married but George returned to the U.S. before his daughter was born, and was not to meet her or see his wife for over four years. In 1935, Eleni and Elizabeth joined George in Lexington, Virginia, where he had a restaurant. Elizabeth, now nicknamed Betty, entered school, rapidly learning English. Her father gave Betty a dog, the first of many whose company she enjoyed over the years. Betty's lifelong interest in music and aptitude for the piano emerged while she was a child and she began studying piano. A Greek family friend lent her a fine upright instrument that had to be hoisted into her family's second floor apartment through a window. That piano moved with the family to Charlottesville in 1947 where Betty studied with acclaimed pianist Marjorie Mitchell. Betty played at high school assemblies, and occasionally on the radio and at other events. She was voted the "most talented" member of her Lane High School class of 1950. While at Lane, she sang in the choir and in the chorus of several theater productions. She played the piano for nearly the rest of her life, and particularly enjoyed the music of George Gershwin, such as his song, "The Man I Love." She loved jazz and especially enjoyed the singing of Ella Fitzgerald. Betty spent one year at Mary Washington College before learning that she could transfer to the University of Virginia's undergraduate School of Education provided she lived at home. This she did, and spent three happy years as one of the few women undergraduate students, receiving her undergraduate degree in 1954. She spent one year teaching in Greene County, then transferred to the Charlottesville school system, teaching various elementary grades at Clark School under Florence Buford.Deciding that she wanted to teach at the high degree to be successful, she entered the graduate history program at the University of Virginia. She received her MA degree in American History in 1962 and was elected to Lychnos, the women's honor society. She taught American history and geography at Lane High School and was the faculty advisor to the yearbook. While in a graduate history class, Betty met her future husband, Edmund Berkeley Jr. "Ned". She and Ned married in the Greek Orthodox Church in Charlottesville on June 9, 1963, and moved in July to Richmond. Betty obtained a teaching position in the Henrico County Schools and taught until Christmas, when she had to resign because she was pregnant. Betty and Ned's daughter, Maria, was born the following April, and that September, a job offer allowed Ned to return to the University of Virginia Library and the family moved back to Charlottesville. Their son, Edmund, was born there in 1967. She also played tennis, particularly with her friend, Ellen Gwynn, and with the Faculty Wives Club. During one of these games, Betty met Anne McCoy, then the editorial coordinator of faculty member Fredson Bower's research project of the Works of William James, distinguished American philosopher and psychologist. Anne hired Betty to work part-time as a proofreader for the edition which led Betty into a new and very successful career as an editor of historical works. As her children grew older, Betty had more time to give to the Works of William James, and eventfully became editorial coordinator. When the Works project was completed, a new project to edit and publish the correspondence of William James was undertaken. With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities, an editorial project was established under the auspices of the American Council of Learned Societies in New York with the project office in the University of Virginia Library. Betty and Ignas Skrupskellis, a professor of philosophy at the University of South Carolina, became co-editors, The University Press of Virginia published the Correspondence of William James, the first three volumes of which were devoted to the letters between William James and his brother, author William James, with volume one issued in 1992. Volumes appeared regularly thereafter, and were so well received that volume six was awarded the Cohen Prize of the Modern Language Association in 1999. The project concluded its work in 2004 with an extra volume of selected letters of the James brothers. Betty retired after a very distinguished career that she accidentally entered on a tennis court. Betty was active in the affairs of the Charlottesville Greek Orthodox church, singing in the choir when she was young, and when older, working for and co-chairing the annual festival, and other events. She loved to travel and first visited to Europe in1956 with her good friends Cleo Carrat and Rose Scouras, visiting relatives in Greece and then seeing Italy, Switzerland and other European countries. She and her family went to Greece in 1978, and she and Ned made two other trips there as well as later traveling in France, England, Germany, Italy, and others, often traveling with their daughter and her family. She enjoyed reading mysteries, delighted in chocolate, was an excellent cook, enjoyed visiting her friends, playing her piano, working as an election official, and summer trips to Virginia Beach with her family, especially with granddaughters Elizabeth and Sarah. Sadly, Betty developed dementia, probably Alzheimers, and eventually had to be committed to the care of the staff of the Colonnades in its Reminiscence Unit. Her family is most grateful for the excellent care she received there from nurse Meiping Gong and the many wonderful aides who cared for her. Betty leaves behind her husband of fifty-seven years, Ned; her daughter, Maria B. Lamb and husband, William B. Lamb, and their children, Elizabeth and Sarah; her son, Edmund Berkeley III and his wife, Deborah S. Berkeley; her very special cousins, Maria Kokas and her daughter, Aynne Elizabeth; her godchildren, Stacey D. Popovich, Vicki Kalas, and Peter G. Scouras; and many dear friends, especially Dolores Sperelakis, Mary Marinos, Mary Mikalson, Sue Keyser; Cleo (Carrat) Velle, and Irv Seidman; and cousins in the U.S. and Greece. A memorial service for Betty will be held when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
