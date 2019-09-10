Sandra Leigh Berkey, 67, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on March 30, 1952, in Bismarck, N.D., to the late Vance and Grace (Munson) Preszler. She is survived by four children, Matthew, Liberty (Chris), Rebecca (Zach), and Andrew and fiancé, Danielle; and four grandchildren, Morgan, Sophie, Cian, and Eloise. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Valley Baptist Church, 26 Sunny Slope Lane, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477. Visitation and viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held in Pennsylvania. Professional services provided by McCutcheon's Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Va. (540)943-6938.
