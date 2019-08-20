Roland Joseph Bernard "Paupa", 89, of Zion Crossroads, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1929, in New York City, N.Y., to the late Herman and Winifred Bernard. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jewell Bernard "Sweetie Pie"; a sister, Winifred Russell (Mike); a son, Stephen Bernard (Jaimee); daughters, Winifred Bernard and Sheila Bernard (Tim Guthrie); his six grandchildren, Katie Bernard (Dylan Miller), Kelly Bernard, and Kendall Bernard. Ross Wood, Erica Wood, and Claire Wood were the apple of his eye; and his two granddogs, Matilda and Leon (whom he affectionately called, "the Googer"). He was preceded in death by his parents. He attended Louisiana State University and graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Philosophy. After graduation, He was commissioned 2nd lieutenant of the United States Air Force and immediately entered flight training as a navigator/bombardier. He was assigned to the 37th Knight Intruder squadron. He was ordered to Korea for combat. He was discharged in 1954. Roland met Jewell during his station in Shaw Air Force base in South Carolina. Roland then went onto pursue numerous sales careers in the pharmaceutical, computer, and automobile business. In retirement, Roland pursued his interests of gardening, avid sports fan, reading, politics, drama, movies, and music. Roland will be remembered for his quick wit and sarcastic one liners. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Ryan Gentzler and his assistant Kelly Phillips for the exceptional care they provided to their father. Additionally, the family is very appreciative of the care our father received from the Sixth Central Staff at the University of Virginia. Specifically, our thanks to the nurses of the 6th floor whom our father affectionately referred to as the "Mr. Wonderful ladies". A celebration of life for Roland will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 1674 Zion Rd., Troy, VA 22974. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 1 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St Jude Children Research Hospital www.stjude.org.
