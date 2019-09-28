Nell Jean Mitchell Berry, 92, of Madison, Va., passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, in Madison. She was born on August 7, 1927, to the late Benjamin Harrison Mitchell and Myrtle Houff Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Tinsley Willis Berry; and a sister, Emily Mitchell Chapin. She was a member of Rose Park United Methodist Church and bookkeeper and co-owner of Madison Flooring Company. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen M. Berry and wife, Hedi and John T. Berry and wife, Sue, all of Madison; two sisters, Doris M. Berry and Carol M. McHale, both of Madison; two brothers, Billy H. Mitchell and wife, Sarah Jane, of Madison, and Garland Mitchell and wife, Janet, of Greene County; and two grandchildren, Nathan Berry of Madison, and Ellen Penn Berry of Charlottesville, Va. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Rose Park United Methodist Church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rose Park UMC, 318 Shelby Road, Madison, VA 22727.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.