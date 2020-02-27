12/30/1954 - Sunday, February 23, 2020 Steven Craig Besecker, age 65, of Scottsville, Va., went to Heaven to be with his loving wife, Kathy, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Steven was born on December 30, 1954, to the late Thomas Edward Besecker and Sara Louise Besecker. He was born in Pennsylvania, lived in Virginia, but was a true western cowboy at heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Delores Napier Besecker; niece, Misty Chanel Besecker; nephew, Johnathan Lee "Jonny" Besecker; brother-in-law, William Kidd; and a special cousin, Phyllis Halsey. Steven is survived by his son, Steven Chad Besecker, Annie Zimmerman, and three grandchildren, Jeromie Ray Voyles Jr., Alex Craig Besecker and his girlfriend, Chelsea Belew and their daughter, Spirit Belew, and Hunter Matthew Besecker; his siblings, Norma Haislip, Martha and Larry Mitchell, Arthur and Sandy Besecker, Cindy Kidd, Tammy Besecker, Ginny and Mike Fields, Lori and Dale Critzer, Dawn and Joe Wright, and Shawn and Gabby Besecker. He is also survived by 24 nieces and nephews, 47 great-nieces and nephews, two great-great-nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Steven loved his family more than life and was available day or night to provide help or advice. He also devoted himself to serving others as a member of the Scottsville Rescue Squad for 35 years. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Fluvanna Baptist Church on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Fluvanna Baptist Church on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the churchyard. Friends may share condolences with the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
11:00AM
7454 West River Road
Scottsville, VA 24590
