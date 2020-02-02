Barbara Ruth Walker Besse, 96, died peacefully on January 25, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Nancy Maloy in Earlysville, where she lived the final 23 years of her life. Barbara was born in 1923, in Fall River, Mass., to Austin and Margaret Walker. After surviving scarlet and typhoid fevers as a child and following the Great Depression, the family moved to Onset Beach, Mass. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Austin Walker Jr. and Evelyn Bernice St. Jacques; her first husband, Col. Richard E. Maloy (ret); second husband, Frank Alden Besse; her daughter, Nancy Bozenhard; granddaughter, Roberta Heflin; and niece, Diane Walker. She is survived by her son, Richard E. Maloy Jr. of Northampton, Mass.; daughter and husband, Barbara E. "Liz" and Aubrey Heflin of Norfolk, Va.; son and wife, Jim and Nancy Maloy of Earlysville, Va.; grandchildren, David Bozenhard of Limington Maine, Jim Maloy and wife, Stephanie, of Charlottesville, Va., Aubrey Heflin Jr. and wife, Michelle of Summerville, S.C., and Brian Bozenhard and Heather Martin of Lakeway, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Austin, Hayden and Nolan Heflin, Evan and Lily Maloy, and Ryan and Hannah Bozenhard; nieces and nephews, Debbie Walker, Roberta Raymond, Elizabeth Knight, David and Raymond St. Jacques; and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Barbara began her college education in 1941, at Mass. State College (now UMASS). Her education was interrupted by marriage to her first husband, World War II, and births of her four children. She was an Army wife for 26 years and lived in occupied Germany in 1946, and then military life took her and family to N.Y., Va., Kans., Germany again, France, Natick, Mass., and back to Fort Lee, Va.. She eventually completed a degree in education at VCU and Master in Education at Va. State University. Barbara was a teacher for grades K-12 for 30 years before returning to Charlottesville, Va. and retiring in 1988. She loved educating children, her large and extended family, was known for her sense of humor, for friendships with so many, and for her fervent desire to help those in our community. In Charlottesville, Barbara became very involved in her church, Church of Our Savior, and other volunteer opportunities. She was a member of the Alter Guild and lay ministry, delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, worked at the Emergency Food Bank, assisted with animal rescues for the Wildlife Center, cleared trails for Ivy Creek, and Grand Parenting Reading Program at Jackson Via School. In 1991, she was named one of President George H.W. Bush's 1000 Daily Points of Light and was recognized at ceremonies in Orlando, Fla.. President Bush said about all the Points of Light, "I've honored Americans who have shown the better angels of their nature by volunteering to help others. These individuals realize that we build a better America and a future by taking on the problems we see in our communities. They illustrate our nation's genius and generosity, a land where ordinary people accomplish extraordinary things. I call them Points of Light because they shine through the dark times of want and despair". In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Church of our Savior, 1165 Rio Rd E, Charlottesville, Va., or Hospice of the Piedmont at hopva.org. A memorial service will be held on Friday. February 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Our Saviour. Friends may send condolences to the family online at www.hillandwood.com.
