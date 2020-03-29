Our beautiful mother, Grace McCabe Best went to Heaven the morning of Friday, March 20, 2020, on the first day of Spring. She was born on March 17, 1934, in Pittston, Pa., and later moved to Buffalo, N.Y. with her parents, Salvatore and Mary Sorci, and two siblings. There, she attended the University of Buffalo Pharmacy School, where she graduated the only female in her class. Her successful career continued as she later moved to Chicago, Illinois as Merck & Co.'s first woman regional district manager. To those who knew her, Grace can only be described as a woman of great style and elegance. Her compassion for animals was boundless, and in retirement she volunteered for many years at the SPCA rummage store alongside her late husband George McCabe to whom she was married for 56 years. Grace will be remembered for the beautiful gardens she created at her home in Keswick, her incredible talent for baking, and avid love of reading. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Best; two daughters, Marina McCabe Ringstrom and Cindy McCabe Jorgensen; her husband, Earl; and beloved granddaughter, Christina Marie Ringstrom. A memorial mass will be held later this fall at Holy Comforter Church. A special thanks to all the caring staff at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge for their extraordinary care.
