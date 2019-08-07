Buddy Allen Bibb, born on May 9, 1952, entered his eternal life with Jesus on August 4, 2019. A man of few words, he loved his family and would show up for them no matter how bad he felt. He was a selfless man with a heart of gold. He will be truly missed by those left behind. Preceding him in death were his daughter, Tammy Lynn Hall; sister, Joan Micklem; parents, Henry Sr. and Ellen Bibb; and brothers, Henry Jr. and David Bibb. Left to cherish is memory are his daughter, Courtney Bibb of Palmyra; grandchildren, Zoie Deane, and Chandler and Caley Hall; sister, Peggy Yancey (Harold); brother, David Micklem; and the mother of his children, Linda Bibb. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday August 9, 2019, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Louisa, with the Rev. William Templeton officiating.

