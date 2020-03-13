Patricia Allen "Pat" Bibb, 74, of Scottsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at The Heritage Inn of Charlottesville. She was born on February 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Orie Tilden Allen and Estelle Vastie (Currier) Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kyle E. Allen and John S. "Buddy" Allen. Pat retired as an Estate Settlement Officer from Bank of America after over 44 years of service. She was a longtime member of Antioch Baptist Church where she served on many various committees and in a number of capacities throughout the years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to the Outer Banks, and enjoyed collecting lighthouses, Longaberger Baskets, and Christmas villages. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Barry Bibb of Scottsville; her son, Jeffrey Bibb and his wife, Lindsay, of Shipman; a granddaughter, Charity Bibb of Dillwyn; a grandson, Bryan Bibb of Zion Crossroads; four great-grandsons, Camaron, Paul, Carson, and Bryce; a sister, Charlotte Scott of Mechanicsville; a sister-in-law, June Allen of Scottsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church in Scottsville, by Pastor David Vogt. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday evening, March 13, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Antioch Baptist Church: 4422 Antioch Road, Scottsville, VA 24590. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
4422 Antioch Rd.
Scottsville, VA 24590
2:00PM
4422 Antioch Rd.
Scottsville, VA 24590
