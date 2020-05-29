October 28, 1936 - May 27, 2020 Walter C. "Bumpsy" Bibb passed away peacefully, May 27, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Moubry Bibb; daughters, Karolyn "K.K." Peterson, and her husband, Steve, and Cynthia "Cindy" Evick and her husband, Tony; three grandchildren, Austin Evick and his wife, Janet, Tyler Evick, and Candice Evick; and one great-granddaughter, Rebecca. He was predeceased by his parents, Roger and Ellen Davis Bibb, and his brother, Richard Bibb. Walter graduated from Lane High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany, where his wife joined him during his tour of duty. He provided for his family as the owner/operator of a service station. At the age of 10, he started delivering newspapers. As a young boy, not having enough money, he would jump the fence at football games so he could watch his favorite team, the Virginia Cavaliers. He shared this love with his family at both football and basketball games. Walter became a long-time, recognized member of the UVA Student Aid Foundation. Walter played softball for the "Charlottesville Retreads", a senior softball team. Playing ball with the team was one of his greatest joys and friendships became everlasting. Walter was also one of the original members of the "Belmont Boys". He was an avid photographer and made sure to document, via website or DVD, a memory of games or the annual reunion of the Belmont Boys. Walter and Evelyn traveled far and wide. Much of the time, they took their children to the states, to many islands and cruises. Later on, he included his grandchildren. Every family member has a treasured memory of these trips on DVD. Walter took great pride in his yard, especially at Christmas. Many people commented and enjoyed his beautifully decorated house and yard. In lieu of flowers, the family wants to recognize and thank the following by your donation of sympathy Cherry Avenue Christian Church, 1720 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911, Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, 828 McIntire Road, Charlottesville, VA 22902. For those wishing to pay their respects, please call Hill and Wood Funeral Home at 434-296-6148 to set up an appointment for Saturday, May 30, 2020, and Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Following Governor Northam's order, visitors are required to wear a mask. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
