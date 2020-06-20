December 2, 1951 - June 18, 2020 Carroll Wade Bickers, 68, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away suddenly on Thursday June 18, 2020. Born on December 2, 1951, in Charlottesville, he was the son of Dorothy Lillian Thompson Bickers and the late Jesse Coleman Bickers. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, and by his beloved grandson, Owen Scott Barber. Carroll graduated from Lane High School, and earned his B.A. in Health and P.E. from UNC Wilmington. He returned to the Charlottesville area and devoted himself to his work as a teacher, coach and athletic director for the Charlottesville City Schools and the Albemarle County Schools. His proudest career accomplishment was to have the kids he taught or coached say that they appreciated him being a part of their lives. Carroll loved his family. He enjoyed working in the garden and fishing from the pier and surf at Nag's Head. Carroll is survived by his wife, Cheryl Raines Bickers; his mother, Dorothy T. Bickers; his children, Gwendolyn Wrae Barber and husband, Scott, and Abigail Lee Bickers; grandson, Grayson Wade Barber; and siblings, Deborah A. Bickers, Scott R. Bickers, Gary C. Bickers, and Darrell W. Bickers. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Steven Turner officiating. Visitation hours will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia. Due to COVID-19 regulations, attendees must wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. HIll & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

