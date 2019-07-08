Sharon Bransford Bingler, age 64, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Bingler was born on May 29, 1955, to Robert Franklin Bransford and Joyce Jean Hicks Bransford. She was a member of First Christian Church of Keswick, Va. She volunteered for Relay 4 Life for 11 years. Mrs. Bingler was an IT consultant for Martha Jefferson Hospital for 44 years. Mrs. Bingler is survived by her husband, Harold Timothy "Tim" Bingler; her children, Chad Bingler and his wife, Amanda and Niki Lilly and her husband, Sam; sister, Debbie Phillips and her husband, Mike; grandchildren, Jack Lilly, Garrett and Hunter Allen, and Amelia and Timothy Bingler; best friends, Anita and Marc Estes; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brother, Stevie Bransford. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at First Christian Church of Keswick. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. following the visitation, at the church. The service will be officiated by Cody Rader. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org and Hospice of the Piedmont at hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Mr.Bingler and family, I am sorry to hear about Sharon. She and I worked together at MJH a while back. May your memories of her help you get thru this trying time.
