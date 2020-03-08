The family of Patricia Brent Birckhead-DeCourcy will hold a memorial service on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Monticello Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jayne Ciccone officiating the service. Please join us in celebrating Patty's beautiful life.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Birckhead-DeCourcy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

