Janet Green Birckhead, 69, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Green and Doris Green. Janet is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Doug, of Charlottesville; a son, Duffy and his wife, Lauren, their daughter, Gerren and son, Landon of Charlottesville; a daughter, Susan and her husband, Ken of Richmond; her sisters, Ruth Green Devlin and Patricia Courtwright; and several much loved nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her brother, Andrew Green Jr. Janet graduated from Longwood College in 1973 and did graduate work at the University of Virginia. She was a retired school teacher, whose passion was teaching children to read. Following her retirement, Janet enjoyed volunteering at the Martha Jefferson House, tutoring at local elementary schools, and taking her boarder collies to chase geese. Janet requested for her body to undergo an autopsy at University of Virginia Medical Center to help with their ongoing medical research. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at The Rock Chapel at The Church of Our Saviour, 1165 Rio Road, Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, followed by a burial and reception at their family cemetery at 4105 Lewis and Clark Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be donated to her Church, Church of Our Saviour or to the Charlottesvillle SPCA.
