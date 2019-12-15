Shirley Campbell Birckhead, age 85, was welcomed into her heavenly Father's arms on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va. Her unwavering faith in God, love for her family, and will to live provided her immense strength, comfort, and peace during her last precious months with us. Shirley was born on April 18, 1934, in Waynesboro, Va., to the late Clem Clyde Campbell and Susie Offenbacker Campbell and was the youngest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Gordon Almond Birckhead; daughter, Debra Thornton; six sisters and one brother. Gordon and Shirley are survived by three children, Michael Birckhead, Denise Salzman (David), and Mary Riner (Matt). She is also survived by seven special grandchildren, Whitney, Kasey (Jim), Douglas, Nicklous, Christopher (Caroline), William, Mary Elizabeth, and her "precious Jill"; six great-grandchildren, Keith Allen, Anissa, Gabe, April Ann, Douglas Addison, and Richard; and extended family. Each held a special place in her heart and her face lit up when she saw them. She would like to acknowledge her dearest friend and "adopted son", Patrick Butler. He was her "Ma B". She loved Patrick dearly and always looked forward to their time together. There are three furry friends who also brought her joy-Butterscotch, Daisy, and Avery. Shirley was a member of Cornerstone Community Church in Charlottesville, Va. She lovingly served as a Sunday School Teacher for young children, was a member of the choir, and the Woman's Missionary Society. She also showed her love for her Lord by making clothing and Christmas gift bags for those in local nursing homes. Shirley provided childcare in her home for 40 years. Over those years she nurtured, loved and taught countless children who were welcomed into her family. Many have remained in close touch with her and their visits and cards touched her heart. They called her "BB" and the name still carries among family, friends, and the children. Kenneth Hunt, BB loved you and your presence always brought her comfort and a smile. Thank you for checking-in on her regularly and for loving her in return. The family would like to extend sincerest appreciation to the physicians, nurses, and staff, with a very special thanks to Tyler-Mom's favorite physical therapist, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for their attentiveness and loving care. We would also like to express gratitude to Dr. Mark Prichard and Dr. Osmond Wu whose gentle approach and care was appreciated by Mom and our family. The family will receive friends at Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Va. from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Monticello Memory Gardens. At her request, her grandson, Christopher Salzman, will officiate. The family invites relatives and friends to join them at the home of Denise and David Salzman, 1005 Shadwell Rd., Keswick, Va., following the graveside service. Flowers will be received at Hill & Wood Funeral Home (Mom loved flowers). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
