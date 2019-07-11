Orion Lewis Birdsall Jr., 90, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Albemarle Health & Rehabilitation Center in Charlottesville. He was born on November 25, 1928, in Dinwiddie County, a son of the late Orion Lewis and Sarah Pauline (Hawkes) Birdsall. Orion was a 1950 graduate of Virginia Tech and later obtained his Master's Degree from Catholic University. He proudly served his country as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War. He retired as Director of Training for the Internal Revenue Service after 26 years of service. He was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering and helping others. Survivors include his loving wife of 17 years, Peggy W. Birdsall; his children, Jim Birdsall and wife, Julie, of North, Virginia, Robert Birdsall of Gloucester, Virginia, and Anna Birdsall Prieto and husband, Terry, of Herndon, Virginia; his stepsons, Chris White and wife, Bernadette, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, and T.J. White and wife, Stefanie, of Leesburg, Virginia; his sister, Nancy Bain of Dinwiddie; nine grandchildren, Susan, Carl, James, Dylan, Valentina, Ella, Max, Zack, and Rebekah; three great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Palmyra United Methodist Church by Pastor George Gorman. Interment will be held privately at Monticello Gardens in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends following the service at a reception in the church fellowship hall. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Orion's name may be made to the Palmyra United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 151, Palmyra, VA 22963, or to the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 10 Slice Road, Palmyra, VA 22963. Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos online at www.thackerbrothers.com.
