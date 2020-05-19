July 22, 1927 - Sunday, May 17, 2020 Walter Franklin Bishop, 92, of Charlottesville, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. He was born in Charlottesville on July 22, 1927, to the late Joseph and Naomi Bellamy Bishop. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Melton Bishop; second wife, Frances Hutchinson Bishop; stepdaughter, Jo Ellen Thornton; brothers and their wives, Raymond and Estelle Bishop, Charles and Elizabeth Bishop, Willard (Billy) and Ruth Bishop, and George and Senora; sister, Gertrude Bishop; sisters and their husbands, Nancy and Harold Harris, Catherine and Harry Chiti. He is survived by his sons, Thomas F. Bishop (Marcy) and Leslie E. Bishop Sr.; daughter, Vicki Bishop Tucker (Jim); stepchildren, Mitzi B. Hill (Ernest), Druesilla McDaniel (Buddy), Sharon Lee (Danny), Sue Gibson-Keller (Homer), Sabrina Payne (Steven), Arleen Morris (Wayne), Katherine Salmon (Donald); sister-in-law, Faye M. Davis; grandchildren, Caleb Bishop (Jessica), Leslie E. Bishop Jr., Jessica Bishop, Ashley Kisamore (Ian), Travis Tucker (Maddie); step-grandchildren, Mike Hill (Amy), Christopher Hill (Kelly), Jonathan Lee, Jeremy Lee (Kimberly), Tonya Gibson, Anthony Henshaw, Jordan Gibson (Amber), Larry Morris (Callie), Amber Salmon; nine great-grandchildren; fourteen great step-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Walter served in the United States Marines twice. First in the Asiatic Pacific Area and secondly was called back in with E-Company 5th Infantry along with 162 other men from Charlottesville to serve during the Korean Conflict. The first time he served with his four brothers, all five at the same time. He was a life member of Lions International, having served on various committees, board of directors, and as past president of Charlottesville Host Lions Club. He also received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions International. He was a past president of the Falcon Club, Past Commandant of the Marine Corps League, coached Little League Baseball and was involved in many other civic projects. Walter was well known for his expertise as a contractor in the Charlottesville/Albemarle area. A special thank you to neighbors, Allen and Dee, and to all the doctors and nurses who assisted with his care. His family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, with Reverend Forest Porter officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
