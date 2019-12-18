It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of our beloved Mrs. Virgie M. Blakely of Charlottesville, Va. She was born on April 26, 1916, and passed on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 103. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Blakely; her son, Paul E. Blakely; and granddaughter, Robin D Basinger. Our Virgie is survived by daughter, Tamara A. Blakely; son, Ricky T. Blakely; daughter, Georgia G. Clary with husband, Dean Clary, and daughter-in-law, Jane Blakely; grandchildren, Joy L. Harris, Paula B. Moore, and Joseph E. Brochu Jr.; great-grandchildren, Nicole L. Groome, Jesse C. Brochu, Jay D. Basinger, and Jewel L. Harris. We cannot express how much impact she had in our lives and how much we love our little lady. Please join us to celebrate her life at Hill & Wood Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. for family night and at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, for ceremony.
