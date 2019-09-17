James William Bland, 94 years, of Fluvanna County, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born in Fluvanna County, on April 5, 1925, a son of the late Charlie and Ida Clark Bland. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Philip, Samuel, Lynn, Theodore, Shakespeare, and Presley Bland, and one sister, Polly Catherine McCowan. He received his formal education through the Fluvanna County Schools; and retired after many years of service as the warehouse man at Edgecomb Metals. He was a dedicated member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He was very actively involved in his church and was an avid farmer and gardner. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, William Bland and his wife, Martha, and James Bland and wife, Shelia; four daughters, Delores Christmas and husband, Edward, Linda Fauntleroy and husband, Alvin, Cheryl Snyder and husband, Kennith, and Lolita Bland; two sisters, Alease Cousins and Ruth Megginson; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church, 3598 Three Notch Road, Kents Store, Virginia. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
