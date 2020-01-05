Edward D.W. Blyler, of Charlottesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Ed was a devoted husband, a loving father, a dedicated worker, and a loving and proud grandfather. He was born on June 11, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Edward Walker Blyler and Catherine Theresa Blyler. He served in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1969 where he met his lovely wife, Karen, and then settled down in the Philadelphia area to a career in raw steel sales and distribution. They relocated with Edgcomb Metals to Charlottesville in 1980, where they raised a beautiful daughter, Amy, and attended Covenant Church. Ed cared for his wife through health problems up until her passing in 2009, and after his retirement he remained in Charlottesville to be close to his daughter and grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis "Dino" Blyler, and his wife, Karen Jean Fritz Blyler. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Barbour, and husband, Max; his grandson, Ethan Barbour; and his granddaughter, Kylie Barbour, all of Charlottesville, Va.; his brother, Rick Blyler, and wife, Carol, of Ocean City, Md.; also many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Maple Grove Christian Church in Charlottesville at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Grove Christian Church at thegrovecville.org, or Covenant Church at covenantchurch.net.
Blyler, Edward D.W.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Blyler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.