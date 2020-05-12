Margaret T. "Peggy" Boatwright, formerly of Keene, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville. It was fitting that she died so close to Mother's Day. She was my mother. She was our mother. She was everyone's mother. She helped you with your book report at the Scottsville Library, she was your 4-H Leader, and she was your Sunday School Teacher at St. George's Catholic Church. She was known for her wonderful sewing abilities, her knitting, and those Christmas stockings made of angora that once hung in the Governor's Mansion that took her 14 hours to complete. She even served as a judge at the Albemarle County Fair! But before all that she was Peg, the sweetheart of the late Samuel Joseph "SJ" Boatwright Jr. They were married for almost 60 years. They met over an argument about the Concord Bridge. Uncle Charlie lived in Massachusetts and SJ had to see it. SJ burnt her with a cigarette by accident and she said " Well you burnt me, now you got to keep me!" He did. Well, history was made and then came their children, Lynn (Daniel), Diane (Tony), and a set of twins, Beth (Jeff) and Jeannie (Dan). Oh and grandkids, Nick (Trista), Esther, Dakota (Mary), Sam, and Danica; and great-grandkids, Maliyah and Justin. We will miss her so, but we know she's with Daddy, and that's where she would want to be. She was so loved. A private family graveside service will be conducted at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Esmont, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved SJ. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Scottsville branch of the Jefferson Madison Regional Library online at https://ipn2.paymentus.com/rotp/ccld. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

