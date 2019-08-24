Ola Elizabeth (Paschall) Bollinger, 82, of Howardsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home. She was born on September 18, 1936, in Granville, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Thomas Benjamin and Ella May (Braswell) Paschall. Ola was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, going to yard sales, and traveling with her family. Survivors include nine children, Nevins Ray Bollinger, Katherine Louise Bollinger, Terry Lynn Bufford, Shirley Jean Bollinger, Teresa Bollinger, Ivan Carl Bollinger, Sara Jane Ramirez, Glenda Sue Bollinger, and Kristie Bollinger; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Bollinger Family Cemetery in Howardsville. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
