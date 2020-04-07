September 25, 1930 - Friday, April 3, 2020 Jean Booker, 89, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born September 25, 1930 in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of John Wesley Scruggs and Lillian Ford Scruggs. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Ollie Fitzgerald and Lee Booker and her brother, Gilbert Scruggs. Jean was a dedicated employee to Centel for over 50 years and made many lifelong friends who will miss her dearly. She was a beautiful and gracious lady and loved to shop. Her pet name was the Social Butterfly. Jean is survived by her nieces, Connie Lilly (Dennis), Vickie Scruggs, and Sheila Gardner, of Charlottesville, Virginia; and her cousins, Kay Watterson (Stuart), of Charlottesville, Virginia, Cathy Williams (Tony) of Roswell, Georgia, Terri Critzer (Dale) of Chesterfield County, Virginia, Mark Hyde of Burbank, California and Kelly Hyde of Scottsdale, Arizona. The family thanks her Doctor and Nurses at Martha Jefferson Hospital for their kindness and care given to Jean, as well as her friends and neighbors, Janet Houchens and Augustine Ragland and her loyal and loving companion of 22 years, Hollis Proffit. A private burial will be at Monticello Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Booker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries